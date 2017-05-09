Another Democrat Interested in Joining Race for Governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Another Democrat says he's interested in running for governor.

Fred Hubbell launched an exploratory campaign on Tuesday. The 66-year-old is heir to the Hubbell real estate and insurance dynasty. He is also involved in several community organizations, and, if elected, could move into the home once owned by his family--Terrace Hill.

Hubbell says Governor Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds failed on their goals. He also says as governor he would put Iowa first and create economic success.