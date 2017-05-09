BREAKING NEWS: President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

FBI Director James Comey is making a dramatic appearance Monday, March 20, 2017 before the House Intelligence Committee and is expected to publicly reject President Donald Trump's claims that he was wiretapped by his predecessor, Barack Obama. (File Photo)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A huge surprise out of the White House on Tuesday afternoon.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Details are still coming in from Washington, D.C. at this hour. This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.