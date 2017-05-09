× Complaint: Murder Suspect Admitted to Shooting Stepfather

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman accused of killing her stepfather made her first appearance in jail court Tuesday morning.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sera Alexander is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann. Police say Alexander shot Hartmann to death Monday afternoon in her home.

Officers were called to 7208 SW 17th Street just after 1:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When police arrived they found Hartmann dead in the basement of the home.

The criminal complaint says when Alexander came home Hartmann was there retrieving some of his belongings. She went upstairs and got her gun, then confronted Hartmann in the basement where she shot him several times. The complaint says Hartmann didn’t threaten or assault Alexander before she shot him, and Alexander admitted to shooting him while a witness was present.

According to the Polk County Assessor’s website, the home where the shooting took place is owned by Alexander’s mother Susan Hartmann. Susan Hartmann had a previous protective order against Anthony Hartmann, which expired May 2nd.

Alexander is being held on a $1 million bond in the Polk County Jail. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 19th.