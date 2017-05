× Des Moines Police Investigate Second Shooting in One Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police investigated the second shooting in one day just hours after the first occurred.

The second shooting took place in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a man in the area was shot at and hit twice in the arm, and he returned fire at the car with his own gun. Officers are trying to determine if he hit the car or person that first fired shots at him.