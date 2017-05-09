× Facebook Breaks Ground on 4th Altoona Data Center

ALTOONA, Iowa — Work has begun on the fourth Facebook data center in Altoona.

The 400-acre site, located north of I-80, is the largest of the construction sites in Facebook’s nine location data center network.

The new building will add nearly one million square feet, bringing the total square footage to more than 2.5 million.

The project is expected to keep construction crews busy until 2020.

Upon completion, the new site is expected to add to its already 200 full-time employees. The number of jobs that will be created has not been released.