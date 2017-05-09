× Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Iowa’s Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, and Others

PASCO COUNTY, Florida — A Florida grandfather who was upset Iowa authorities removed his grandchildren from his daughter threatened to kill Governor Terry Branstad, Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds, and Attorney General Tom Miller, according to a story in the Tampa Bay Times.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the man Monday.

The newspaper reports that Richard Gillow, 59, of Port Richey posted on Facebook and emailed his threats. Gillow, a Navy veteran, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and told authorities he had access to guns and had people on their way to Iowa to kill the people involved.

Governor Branstad’s staff had no immediate comment and was gathering details about the incident.