Iconic Roof Garden Ballroom to be Rebuilt at Arnolds Park

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa- The Historic Arnolds Park announced a $12 million dollar fundraising campaign to restore this attraction to it’s glory days back in the 1930’s.

The campaign will see the iconic Roof Garden Ballroom rebuilt, the original structure was torn down in 1987.

Historic Arnold’s Park is an American classic some even say the crown jewel of Iowa,” said Charley Whittenburg, CEO of Historic Arnolds Park. “Having entertained generation upon generation over the last 127 years,where else could you intertwine the beauty of a world-class lake, and the fun of an amusement park.

Some work to improve internet service, and bring new restrooms to the area is already underway.

An anonymous group of donors has given $6 million to the project, and a matching $6 million will have to be raised.

The project will be don in three stages, which will include improvements to internet service, bathrooms, and a new parking lot. There will also be expanded space for the Maritime Museum, and more room as well for the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Phase three of the project will consist of building a new Roof Garden, said Whittenberg. “The new facility will have the look and feel of the original roof garden with updated amenities to make it a more functional space.”

The park also has 26 rides including the wooden roller coaster, which had new track installed over the past several years.

“Queens Court, Retail, Nutty Bars, we’ve got Bobs Dogs, we’ve got fine dining..what a place, wow, said Whittenberg. “I didn’t mention the other 26 rides and attractions,we’ve got a vision, to restore the park.