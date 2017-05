Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After being fired from the University of Iowa, former Assistant Athletic Director Jane Meyer filed a lawsuit against the school claiming she was discriminated against based on her gender and sexual orientation. A Polk County jury agreed, and she was awarded $1.4 million in the suit.

Meyer and one of her attorneys, Jill Zwagerman, sat down with Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen to discuss the lawsuit and the subject of workplace discrimination.