Job Openings Near Record High Nationwide

UNITED STATES -- Job openings across the country are near a record high.

The Labor Department says there are currently 5.7 million job openings nationwide. This is close to the record number of nearly 6 million that was set last July.

These numbers bring both good and bad news.

On the positive front, the number means employers are hiring and workers are confident about leaving one job for another. On the other hand, some employers may be struggling to find the skilled workers needed to fill a job. For instance, positions like electricians and carpenters are in short supply.