× Police: Man Shot in the Head on Hickman Road

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a man was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon near 30th and Hickman.

Police were called to the area around 2:00pm after a driver reporter his car was hit by gunfire. Moments later a man arrived at Broadlawn’s Hospital suffering gun shot would to the head. A witness tells Channel 13 she heard four gun shots then saw a car speeding away.

The shooting happened right outside Monroe Elementary School. School officials put the building under “controlled access” for 30 minutes but classes continued as usual.

Police have not released the name of the victim and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.