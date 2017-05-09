Matt Campbell Responds to Recruiting Criticism from Brian Ferentz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz went on 1460 KXNO's Hawk Central show last week and said,

“The guys in Ames and the new guy in Minneapolis seem to have no problem throwing early things out. What I’ve learned, certainly about the guys in Ames, we’ll find out about the guys in Minneapolis, what does an offer really mean?

I can tell you this much, if the University of Iowa offers you a scholarship and you commit to us, we intend to sign you and we intend to take your commitment. I think you have to look no further than in-state to see there were a lot of offers that went out in the 2018 class very early out of Ames. And I’m not sure all of those guys were able to commit to them if they wanted to, because some of those guys have since gone other places.”

Tuesday on 1460 KXNO's Sports Fanatics show, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell responded to the criticism and questions.

(audio edited for time)