Online Records Reveal Homicide Victim’s Troubling Past

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Online records are shedding light on the relationship between the city's most recent homicide victim and his family.

On Monday, police arrested and charged 29-year-old Sera Alexander with first degree murder. Investigators say she shot and killed her step-father, 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann, inside their home at 7208 SW 17th Street.

In a criminal complaint, Alexander admits to shooting her step-father after he walked into the home to gather personal belongings. During questioning, police say Alexander alluded to Hartmann's violent past.

Online records show Hartmann served prison time twice within the last two decades for domestic abuse incidents. A permanent protective order was also put into place six months ago by Hartmann's wife. Records show the victim violated the order two days after it was enacted. The no-contact order expired last week.

However, while investigators are calling the fatal shooting a domestic-related incident, they are not calling it a case of domestic violence.

"The case is very clear-cut. He was not a threat, and being shot and killed at that moment wasn’t justified," says Sergeant Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. "It's fair to say that we ruled out self defense last night."

Alexander is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $1 million bond.