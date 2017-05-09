Police Explore Possible Link Between Des Moines, West Des Moines Hotel Robberies

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines and West Des Moines are investigating whether robberies at two hotels early Tuesday morning were the work of the same man.

Des Moines police were called the AmericInn Hotel & Suites at 1920 Hackley just after 3:00 a.m. Police say a suspect with a long gun down his pants showed the butt of the gun to the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a dark camo hooded sweatshirt, with a bandana over his face.

He left northbound on foot and got away with cash and the clerk’s cell phone.

Around 5:40 a.m. West Des Moines police responded to a report of a robbery at the Staybridge Suites at 6900 Lake Drive. Police say the male suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and had a red bandana over his face. He demanded money while displing a long gun.

The suspect got away with some cash.

Police are looking into whether the robberies are linked.

If you have any information on the robberies you’re asked to contact police.