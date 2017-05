× Senate Committee Approves Branstad for China Ambassadorship

WASHINGTON –Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is one step closer to being confirmed as the U.S. Ambassador to China.

Tuesday morning the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Branstad, with a voice vote. Sen. Charles Grassley sent a tweet out shortly after the vote.

Branstad approved by Foreign Relations Comm by voice vote The vote indicates easy approval on floor. On to China to do good work for USA — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 9, 2017

The full Senate still needs to vote to confirm Branstad.