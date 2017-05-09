Shooting Has Residents of Beaverdale Neighborhood Feeling Unsafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVERDALE, Iowa -- Marisa Bueford and her husband had just returned home Tuesday afternoon when they noticed something odd in their kitchen. "I turned to my husband and I says are 'you doing remodeling again without me?' And he`s like 'no.' I says 'did you splash powder up there?' He`s like 'no.' Then they saw a hole. "We looked and then he says, 'oh, there`s the bullet.' So, I come outside and I says, 'excuse me, why is there a hole in my wall?' Then the cops came over and they didn`t know that it went through the house, and they came and they took some pictures and videos," said Bueford.

The shooting happened right by Monroe Elementary.

Kelly Dawson lives just a few houses down. "I got home about two o`clock from work and I was busy cleaning my house and I heard some popping noises and I thought it was fireworks, as did my husband and I later came out to check to see what was going on and saw the police and the commotion and saw some students walking with a teacher escorting them," said Dawson.

With bullets hitting nearby homes and this red dodge that was passing by, Dawson realizes she and other neighbors were lucky.

"I was actually a little bit scared because usually on Tuesdays I am out in the yard, doing yard work, down by the street and sweeping and pulling weeds and so I was fortunate I wasn`t outside, because usually I am."

Dawson says these days it doesn't matter where you live.

"I liked the Beaverdale area because it seems like a small town within a big city so it`s a shame that some things are happening in Beaverdale, but I have friends that live in Johnston and Urbandale and those same things are happening, so it`s just not safe anywhere anymore."