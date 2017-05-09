× Suspect with Gun Robs Des Moines Hotel

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a Des Moines hotel was robbed early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the AmericInn Hotel & Suites at 1920 Hackley just after 3:00 a.m. Police say a suspect with a long gun down his pants showed the butt of the gun to the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a dark camo hooded sweatshirt, with a bandana over his face.

He left northbound on foot and got away with cash and the clerk’s cell phone.

If you have information about the robbery contact police.