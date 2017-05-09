Where Fireworks Can be Sold and Who May be Selling Them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Chicken, ribs, and brisket; the stand, if you can call it that, is tiny. One folding table, a chair, a paper sign, and some of the best smelling barbeque on the north side of town.

Aaron Williams sets up shop on the corner of 19th Street and University when the weather's nice, but it might not just be barbeque for long.

“I've been considering the fireworks, if I could find them wholesale. It'd be a good corner here on 19th and University to sell the fireworks, (Governor) Branstad passed the law where we can sell them here in Iowa which is a good thing. I'm looking forward to it,” said Williams.

Aaron will have some competition. The law allows buildings who have a commercial license to sell fireworks. That means every Casey’s, Hy-Vee, and Kum & Go could be in the market, as long as they comply with fire marshal regulations currently being written.

It also opens the door for transient vendors with the same idea as Williams.

“Not in the neighborhoods, but in the retail corridors where it's zoned appropriately for that activity, then a transient vendor is allowed to set up. There are some requirements as far as separation distance from other vendors,” said Des Moines Community Development Coordinator Phil Delafield.

Transient vendors do have some additional requirements: they must tear down their stand every night before setting back up the next day.

Some commercial corridors you could see fireworks being sold include SW 9th Street, East 14th, and Merle Hay.

Currently, firework storage regulations for businesses and vendors will be dictated by building fire codes instituted by individual cities. Once the State Fire Marshal completes writing a state code, that will take precedence.