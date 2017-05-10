Accused Killer Waives Right to Jury Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The man accused of one of the first homicides of the year in Des Moines is waiving his right to a jury trial.

Kyle Jepson is charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Gloria Gary. The Des Moines woman was reported missing, along with her car, in January. Shortly after that report was made her car was found in Utah with Kyle Jepson behind the wheel. After an interview with Utah authorities Des Moines Police executed a search warrant at Gary's home and discovered her body hidden inside.

On Tuesday Jepson waived his right to a jury trial. He will instead be given a bench trial with only a judge casting a vote to decide his guilt or innocence. Jepson is scheduled to go on trial in June.