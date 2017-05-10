Bike with Sentimental Value Stolen from Disabled Ankeny Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Everybody has that something that keeps them motivated.

For Jay Carlson, it’s bicycles.

Carlson doesn’t work at Kyle’s bikes in Ankeny but he practically lives there.

“I probably know the inventory a lot better than they guys here because I walk around it so much,” he smiles.

He says he love for bikes comes from his grandmother. She brought him on for his 18th birthday. The two managed to complete a RABRAI together before she passed. After his death, he promised to keep riding. He’s logged more than 12,000 miles on the bike she gave him but now those are just memories.

“It’s like someone stuck a knife in my part and turned it. that`s how I feel. I haven`t slept well since and I probably won’t sleep well until I know its back in my garage where it belongs.”

The bike was stolen last week from the Hy - Vee in North Ankeny were Carlson works. It was his only mode of transportation due to a condition that keeps him from driving. He lives with a condition called hydrocephalus, which is similar to cerebral palsy.

The theft was caught on camera and police believe his bike has already been pawned but in typical fashion, the metro's tight knit biking community chipped into help get Carlson a new one.

Carlson says he’s thankful for the new wheels but says there is just something about his old bike that cannot be replaced.

“I could care less about the monetary value of the bike its maybe worth 200 at most. It`s the sentimental value. I want the sentimental value back.”

Carlson is not offering a reward for the return of his bike but says he’s hopefully someone will spot his bike and return it.