× Branstad Calls for Iowans to Vote Out Attorney General Tom Miller

URBANDALE, Iowa – Gov. Terry Branstad is calling for Iowa to elect a new attorney general.

The governor made the comments during a meeting of the Westside Conservative Club at the Machine Shed Wednesday morning.

The comment comes in the wake of Attorney General Tom Miller`s opinion that Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds cannot appoint her successor once Branstad becomes the U.S. ambassador to China.

Branstad was asked if he could fire the attorney general and responded, “We can`t fire the attorney general, you can, you can, I can`t. There`s an election coming up in 2018. He`s been the attorney general since 1978, with the exception of four years of Bonnie Campbell. I think it`s time for a new attorney general.”

Branstad told the group he will enjoy interacting with the Chinese people and government in his new role, but knows he will have to work on some issues like human rights. There’s no word yet on when he will assume his new job.