× Branstad’s New Job Has Developed a New Following In Iowa

URBANDALE, Iowa- At a Governor Branstad speech before the West Side Conservative Club, you wouldn’t expect this to draw many international residents.

Wednesday’s speech at the Machine Shed was a little different. A group of a dozen or so Chinese citizens now living, or visiting in Iowa came out to hear Branstad speak.

Some even came all the way from China, just for this opportunity.

“We want the Governor to know more about China, and the Chinese community,” said Swallow Yan, Executive Director of the Chinese Association of Iowa. We want to learn more about the Governor, and Iowa, I’ve been here 26 years, I graduated from Iowa State University, I feel that Iowa is the best place in the world.”

Yan said the goal is to be able to attract more students from all over the world to study in the United States. The group is hoping Branstad’s influence with President Trump may help increase quotas of students allowed in to study.

“We feel very confident that the Governor is the best candidate, and the best person to be US ambassador to China,” said Yan. “He will build up strong relations with China.”

When asked what advice to give to Iowa’s Governor as he becomes Ambassador, Swallow Yan likes what the Governor has already done in Iowa.

“I really like his full Grassley idea, that he has done in Iowa for 99 counties, and he will do all the provinces in China,” said Yan.

“In China, to build up the people to people relations, and build up the culture ,economic, business people.

Branstad is still uncertain when he will depart for his new assignment.