Chris Norton Helping Others Follow in His Footsteps … Literally

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It took heart, toughness, will and years of agonizing rehabilitation for Chris Norton to walk again after a suffering a severe spinal cord injury on the football field at Luther College.

But Chris will tell you it took a lot more than that: a team of physicians and therapists as well as insurance company willing to foot the bill.

"There's a lot of people who don't have that same access," says Chris, "so we wanted to create something that would offer than and fill that void." It was that mission that lead Chris and his family to create the SCI CAN Foundation. Through that foundation Chris raises money to furnish gifts to hospitals and rehabilitation centers like those that helped him relearn how to walk.

On Wednesday Norton delivered a check for $24,000 to one of the hospitals he did go for treatment. The Younker Rehab Center at Methodist Hospital will use the money to purchase a step track system. Norton says the people at Methodist are amazing so they deserve great equipment to further their work and get patients moving.

"I had a great experience here," says Chris, "but we could make it that much better."

"That's why we started our foundation," says Chris' father Terry Norton, "to change the landscape of Des Moines in what they had in terms of technology."

Chris already taken some huge steps in his recovery by walking across the stage to receive his college diploma. Now he is working to taken the next big steps in his life ... down the aisle to stand by his bride.