Court Documents: Accused Killer Broke Free From Shackles Before Killing Deputy

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Court documents released this week paint a new picture of what happened in the minutes and moments before a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and killed earlier this month.

Deputy Mark Burbridge was transporting two prisoners from court back to the county jail on May 1st when one of the prisoners, Wesley Correa Carmenaty, allegedly attacked Burbridge, stole his weapon and shot him.

According to the criminal complaint filed in District Court in Council Bluffs Correa Carmenaty somehow managed to unlock his handcuffs and leg shackles during the ride back to the jail. When the jail transport van parked at the jail the first inmate was escorted back to her cell leaving Deputy Burbridge alone with Correa Carmenaty.

Burbridge was then attacked by Correa-Carmenaty, according to the complaint. During the struggle Correa Carmenaty took Burbridge's gun and shot him in the head, killing him. When another deputy, Pat Morgan, returned to the scene he was shot as well.

Correa-Carmenaty then crashed the transport van through a garage door and drove off. After a short while he stopped and carjacked a passerby. 30 minutes later he was stopped in the stolen car and arrested in Omaha. He remains in jail there awaiting extradition back to Iowa where he'll be charged with the First Degree Murder of Deputy Burbridge.