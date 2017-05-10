Crop Weather Ahead Looks Normal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Only about half the week was good for planting according to the Iowa Crop Progress report.

About a quarter of the states' expected corn acreage was planted, 52 percent, more than a week behind last year and four days behind the average. Seven percent of the corn has emerged, four days behind the average.

Seven percent of soybeans have been planted, totaling nine percent, six days behind last year and two days behind the average.

The last week of April into May had cool, wet weather. That really stopped planting progress according to State Climatologist Harry Hillaker. Particularly up in Northwestern Iowa.

But recent weather has dried up a lot of the state and warmed up the soil.

Hillaker says, "For the most part, looking pretty good. Planting progress, generally just a little bit behind what's usual for this time of the year. I think a lot of times you would compare it to last year, and last year you of course had a very rapid planting for most of Iowa. So it's not really a fair comparison."

Hillaker says weather wise, Iowa is looking much better than a lot of the corn belt where wet conditions could cause replanting.

Looking forward, Hillaker says drought concerns are at a low. Although, tendencies are for drought areas to expand after May.

Hillaker says the weather looks normal, "Looks like a fairly seasonal time period coming up. Both for temperatures and rainfall. Nothing really excessive or unusual either way."