Isolated Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon

After two days with temperatures in the 80s, the weather pattern is in transition Wednesday.

We’re starting the morning off with a few non-severe showers and thunderstorms ahead of the warm front. These will continue to push east northeast through the 9:00 a.m. hour.

There will be a break in the activity late Wednesday morning and early on in the afternoon. This will allow the atmosphere to destabilize and gain energy for stronger storms later in the afternoon with the key times for storms between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The strongest storms will be mainly south of I-80 as this is where the warmest air will be.

After 6:00 p.m. the threat for severe weather drops significantly as storms will be pushing farther east. A few light showers will linger overnight and early Thursday, but no severe weather is expected.