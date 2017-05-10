× Lightning Strike Causes Major Damage to West Des Moines Home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa –The Wednesday morning storms caused a big problem for one West Des Moines homeowner.

A powerful lightning strike hit the home at 6219 Dakota Drive. West Des Moines firefighters responded around 8:45 a.m.

The strike left a big hole in the house. It also scattered debris in his neighbor’s driveway across the street.

A man was home at the time, but he wasn’t physically hurt.

The strike caused significant damage.

“It opened up. Our firefighters put tarps to try to keep the rain out, but a lot of the rain got in his ceiling. It’s dripping. The fire damage is very minimal, but the damage the lighting did structurally is extensive,” said West Des Moines fire Marshal Mike Whitsell.

The lightning strike also knocked out power to part of the area Wednesday morning.