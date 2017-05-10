× Man Shot on Tuesday Becomes 14th Homicide Victim of 2017 in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man shot in the head on Tuesday in Des Moines has died.

23 year old Choice Elliston was shot near 30th and Hickman around 2:00pm on Tuesday. He arrived at a metro hospital with a gunshot wound to the head moments after the shooting was reported to police. He passed away from his injuries early this morning.

Police haven’t named a suspect and are asking for anyone who was near 30th and Hickman yesterday afternoon to please contact them.

Choice is the 14th homicide victim of 2017 in Des Moines.