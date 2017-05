Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES - The Des Moines Menace opened their season by hosting the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. AFC Cleveland broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 76th minute which the Menace's Hayden Partain answered just six minutes later.

The late scoring spree finished when the Royals netted two goals in the 90th minute and stoppage time eliminating the Menace from Open Cup contention with a 3-1 decision.