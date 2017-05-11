× Complaint: Ottumwa Man Used App to Entice 14-Year-Old

OTTUMWA, Iowa – An Ottumwa man already charged with sexual abuse in a separate case has been arrested for allegedly trying to entice a minor.

Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Gomez was charged this week with enticing a minor under 16 and sexual exploitation of a minor.

A criminal complaint says between February and April of 2017 Gomez was in contact with a 14-year-old female through an online dating app and text messaging. The messages from Gomez requested photos of the teen’s genitals and promised the girl he would pay money for the images. The complaint also says Gomez had talked with the victim about coming to her house and ask that “she not wear any underwear when he picked her up.”

Gomez is also charged with third degree sexual abuse in another case, for an alleged attack on a woman in April.

He is being held in the Wapello County Jail.