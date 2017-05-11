× Final Suspect in Cedar Bridge Arson Investigation Returning To Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa — The third and final suspect accused of burning down a historic bridge is in the custody of Madison County authorities.

19-year-old Alivia Bergmann has been in custody in South Carolina for more than a week. On Wednesday a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy flew to South Carolina to transfer her back to Iowa.

The Cedar Bridge burned to the ground early on the morning of Saturday, April 15th. That same day Bergmann left Iowa for South Carolina where she began Marine Corps basic training.

Authorities say she and 17-year-old Alex Hoff of West Des Moines and 18-year-old Joel Davis of Norwalk set the bridge on fire intentionally. Both Hoff and Davis have admitted to throwing a flammable liquid on the bridge. Hours after the fire was doused both teens returned to the scene. Hoff spoke with Channel 13 and told our Jerad Giottonini he doesn’t know why someone would destroy the bridge.

13Raw: Hoff and Davis survey Cedar Bridge damage

Bergmann will be charged with Second Degree Arson and First Degree Criminal Mischief. Hoff and Davis are both charged with arson as well.