Ideas for Celebrating Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There are a lot of different ways to celebrate Mother’s Day besides brunch in central Iowa this Sunday.

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden’s annual Spring Garden Festival starts on Thursday with a special ticketed event and is open to everyone Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Botanical Garden’s Director of Horticulture Kelly Norris said moms get in free on Sunday and it’s a great way to spend some quality time with the family.

“It’s a natural opportunity in the growing season. We’ve just passed our frost free date here in central Iowa so it’s a great time for gardeners to get out, get their vegetables started for the growing season, get their containers planted up, get some new perennials out in the flower gardens. And what a great opportunity to do that with your mom or grandma this weekend and bring them out to the Spring Garden Festival,” Norris said.

Norris said there will be all kinds of demonstrations to watch as well as almost 500 different plants to buy.

“We’re going to have demos featuring information about trees and shrubs. How to prune, maybe what tree to plant in a certain place. We’re going to have demos about gardening in shade and demos about veggies so these are going to be short little 20 minute segments that will be happening live on the show floor, demonstrating with plants that we are selling so people actually can if they’re really interested in something they are learning they can buy it and take it home with them,” Norris said.

Another fun thing that ties in with the Spring Garden Festival is the Mother’s Day Bike Ride.

The ride is from 1- 4 p.m. and starts at Jasper Winery and ends at the botanical garden.

Riders are encouraged to wear pink.

There is also Yoga in the Gardens at Salisbury House from 11 a.m. - noon.

The class is $10 and focused on vinyasa yoga and breathing techniques.

There are almost too many ideas to list so if none of these are your style, you can find more here.