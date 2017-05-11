× Knoxville Man Was Trapped in Ditch for 7 Hours After Motorcycle Crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Knoxville man is recovering from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Marion County.

Late Tuesday night 36-year-old John Grant Tyler was riding his motorcycle westbound on G-76 near Melcher-Dallas when he hit a deer, causing him to end up in the south ditch.

Police say Tyler remained trapped in the ditch for seven hours until he was found shortly after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Tyler was taken to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

A family friend tells us he broke both arms, a number of ribs, his collarbone and has a golf ball size gash on his head.