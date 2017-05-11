× Sen. Ernst’s ‘Roast and Ride’ Fundraiser to Feature Vice President Pence

BOONE, Iowa — Sen. Joni Ernst has announced more of the lineup for her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser.

Ernst posted a tweet Thursday morning announcing Vice President Mike Pence will be among the speakers at the event in June.

Come join the fun with VP Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, and other special guests! Get your #RoastAndRide tickets: https://t.co/pKp5J9PCUk pic.twitter.com/y5oRjvleVk — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) May 11, 2017

The event on June 3rd serves as a fundraiser and rally for Republicans and starts off with a motorcycle ride to honor veterans. The ride ends at Central Iowa Expo in Boone, where a pig roast will be held.

Attendees will get to hear from local and national conservative leaders including Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Charles Grassley, and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Tickets are $20 per person.