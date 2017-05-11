Sen. Ernst’s ‘Roast and Ride’ Fundraiser to Feature Vice President Pence

US Vice-President Mike Pence gives a press conference after a meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 20, 2017.
BOONE, Iowa — Sen. Joni Ernst has announced more of the lineup for her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser.
Ernst posted a tweet Thursday morning announcing Vice President Mike Pence will be among the speakers at the event in June.
The event on June 3rd serves as a fundraiser and rally for Republicans and starts off with a motorcycle ride to honor veterans. The ride ends at Central Iowa Expo in Boone, where a pig roast will be held.
Attendees will get to hear from local and national conservative leaders including Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Charles Grassley, and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Tickets are $20 per person.
