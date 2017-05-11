× Volunteers Help Habitat for Humanity During ‘Women Build Week’

DES MOINES, Iowa — In honor of the 10th annual National Women Build Week, Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s Heroes teamed up to build affordable housing for families in the metro area.

Volunteers are spending Thursday framing walls for homes that will be built during the Watson Blitz Build. National Women Build Week’s mission is to put a spotlight on challenges faced by many homeowners and to empower women to support affordable housing.

“Promotes women helping out in their community, women doing things that normally men would do. Working with Lowes there is a lot of women that people might not think of because that’s men’s part of business and we like to help out too,” said volunteer Sammantha Sandoval-Vasquez.

They will be building nine homes in the community.