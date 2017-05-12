Ames School District Warns Parents of ’13 Reasons Why’ Message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Another Iowa school district is warning parents about of a popular series on Netflix dealing with teenage suicide.

13 Reasons Why, based on a best-selling novel, tells the story of a teenage girl who records a series of tapes articulating her reasons for taking her own life. She then sends the tapes out on the day she kills herself.

This week, the Ames Community School District warned parents about the series and the improper lessons kids may take from it.

The email read, in part, "Many students are watching this series, but may not be talking to trusted adults. The portrayal of mental health care in the show may discourage youth from seeking help or advice from adults and counselors. We have provided our counselors with resources related to this series."

The district says it is most concerned about school counselors being portrayed as inept, and they want kids and parents to know that they can trust Ames counselors in students' time of need.