Branstad Signs Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Into Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Branstad has officially signed a bill expanding the medical marijuana program in Iowa.

The bill passed both the Iowa House and Senate in April, and the governor signed it into law on Friday.

The new law includes “an Act relating to medical cannabidiol and prescription drugs, including the establishment of the Medical Cannabidiol Act, the federal scheduling of a cannabidiol investigational product, and the exchange of prescription drug information, providing for civil and criminal penalties and fees, and including effective date provisions.”

Branstad said he sympathizes with families of people who could benefit from treatments that use medical marijuana, but his statement also points out there are still some issues with the bill that he recommends lawmakers address in the future.

