'Determined but Patient' Sandyville Dog Heading to New Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another dog rescued from horrible conditions in Sandyville now has a loving home.

Bently was adopted this week after being treated for heartworms at the Animal Rescue League. The ARL says Bently’s adopter is deaf and said he chose Bently because the dog is determined but patient.

Bently was one of 19 dogs found in the so-called Bully Breed Miracle Network and Rescue. The owner, Lindsey Morrow, faced numerous charges including animal neglect, animal torture, theft, and fraudulent practice.