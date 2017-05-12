DNR Shares Photo of Monster Morels Found in Southern Iowa

Holy morels! The Iowa Department of Resources has released a photo of some giant fungi found in southern Iowa.

The bigfoot morels, Morchella crassipes, were found in southern Iowa two weeks ago. The DNR says the photo of the humongous morels was sent in by Michaela Welch, and her grandfather Everett Garr found them.

According to the DNR, the emergence of Morchella crassipes usually means the morel mushroom season is near its end.

Though these were found weeks ago, reports of morel mushrooms being found in central and northern Iowa are still going strong.