× Fort Dodge Police Seeking Assistance Locating Library Robbery Suspect

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police in Fort Dodge are looking for a man in connection to a robbery at a library on Friday.

Police were dispatched to the Fort Dodge Public Library at approximately 3:10 p.m. They say one male fled the scene in an unknown direction before officials arrived.

The victim reported the male entered the library and approached her, “forcefully demanding money from the cash register.” The suspect left the library with an undisclosed amount of money and several of the victim’s personal belongings.

Police say the suspect is not believed to be armed and no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-1426 or Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444.