Iowa Astronaut Peggy Whitson Part of Another Historic NASA Event

UNITED STATES — Iowa astronaut Peggy Whitson is a part of NASA history once again.

She was part of the 200th spacewalk aboard the International Space Station on Friday morning.

Whitson–the Expedition 51 commander–alongside flight engineer Jack Fischer, replaced a large data box and hardware stored outside the station. This was Whitson’s ninth spacewalk, and she already holds the U.S. Record for most spacewalks by a woman.

The first spacewalk in support of the ISS was in December of 1998.