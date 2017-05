Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Next week, 20 Iowa National Guard soldiers will be honored during a recognition ceremony.

The soldiers from the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion were deployed to Afghanistan in July of last year. While there, they flew more than 300 combat missions.

The unit returned to Davenport in April and will be honored for their service on May 20th at 12:30 p.m. at the Aviation Support Facility in Davenport.