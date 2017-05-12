Iowa ‘Regional Teacher of the Year’ Honored by U.S. Air Force Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAIR, Iowa -- The U.S. Air Force Association has stepped up to honor a very deserving Iowa teacher.

On Friday, the organization named Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School teacher Joel Betterton the Regional Teacher of the Year.

Major General Linda Hemminger him for the award. Betterton taught all three of Hemminger's daughters more than a decade ago.

Although he's being honored for his teaching skills, Betterton says he is the one who is learning new lessons.

"Oh I learn from them every day," said Betterton. "They're great teachers. They don't necessarily realize the lessons that they're teaching, but they're great teachers."