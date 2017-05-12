× Iowa Woman Sentenced for Super Bowl Ticket Fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Iowa woman has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for selling non-existent Super Bowl tickets.

Prosecutors says Ranae Van Roekel of Boyden told people she was a ticket broker and sold tickets she didn’t have. She was sentenced in federal court on two counts of fraud.

The Sioux City judge sentenced her to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Van Roekel was also ordered to pay more than $467,000 in restitution to her victims.