Nate Boulton Gets First Major Endorsement of Gubernatorial Campaign Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Just eight days after announcing his candidacy, Nate Boulton may already be a frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor.

On Friday morning, ten labor groups representing 20,000 Iowa workers endorsed Boulton in the first major endorsement of the campaign season.

Boulton is a Des Moines attorney but is originally from Columbus Junction. He made the announcement Friday morning from the United Steel Workers Hall in Des Moines. This is a place he knows well, as his father--a union worker--used to bring him to Christmas parties there.

Boulton was an outspoken critic of the bill that stripped bargaining rights from Iowa public employees.

"These aren't just imaginary jobs," he said. "These are real jobs that are held by people that are great contributors to our community, they're Little League coaches, they do so many different things as part of the fabric of our communities. So these are very important people that I'm proud to be standing up for."