Recent Murders Prompt Pastor to Ask Community to Step Up

DES MOINES, Iowa –There have been 14 murders in Des Moines in just the past five months, that’s an average of one murder every 10 days. The city is on pace to set a disturbing record.

The alarming trend and some community leaders say they’ve had enough.

Just this week two people were murdered in Des Moines. One case involved family members and another was a shooting in a crowded intersection in the middle of the afternoon.

Five of the 14 murders this year are open cases and metro faith leaders say it’s time for the community to step up.

“They say they love this community and they love being a part of this community they need to come forward and bring some truth to light, bring the aggressors to the forefront so they can be prosecuted according to the law,” said Pastor Ron Woods with the Elpis Christian Fellowship.

Pastor Woods is also looking for a solution beyond an arrest in the investigations. He organized a prayer vigil and is bringing all of the players together including faith leaders, community leaders, the NAACP, and the Des Moines Police Department.

He’s confident that as a community they will find a solution to the violence.