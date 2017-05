Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After a busy week in Washington, Senator Joni Ernst has returned to Iowa.

She sat down with Channel 13's Dan Winters to discuss recent governmental developments including the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the American Healthcare Act, as well as her plans for the upcoming Roast and Ride fundraiser event.

This event will take place on June 3rd, and Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be the guest speaker.

Watch the full interview for more on these topics.