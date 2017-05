Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES- High school rugby is not a sanctioned sport in Iowa but it continues to grow in popularity.

Friday night the IAYRA held its 6th state tournament. SE Polk beat Cedar Rapids Washington 14-0 to win its 6th straight championship. The Rams have never lost in the state tournament.

In the semifinals, Washington beat Centennial 28-21 in OT, while SEP beat Roosevelt 14-0.