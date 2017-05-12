× Those Mother’s Day Coupons Doing the Facebook Rounds? They’re a Scam

File this under things too good to be true.

There’s an online coupon floating around on Facebook that sounds like a great deal.

“LOWE’S is giving Free $50 coupons for EVERYONE! to celebrate Mother’s Day!” the coupon reads. Great, now mom can get herself more plants — or power tools — as she celebrates her big day.

When click on the ad in Facebook, it takes you to a page with the Lowe’s logo that has a short survey. You have to fill out the survey to get the coupon.

But don’t even bother filling it out, because it’s a scam.

Lowe’s told CNN affiliate WSOC that it’s a phishing scam intended to gather personal information and the company is in no way affiliated with it.

Similar “Mother’s Day” coupons have been found on Facebook purporting to be from Home Depot, Target, IKEA, along with Bed, Bath & Beyond.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips to avoid being scammed by these fake coupons you might see online: Checking out who is offering the coupon. Be cautious of popup offers. Read the fine print.