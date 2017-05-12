Titonka Welcomes Home Pearl Harbor Hero 75 Years Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TITONKA, Iowa- A funeral service was held Friday for William “Willie” Kennedy. The 24 year old was a Fireman First Class aboard the Battleship Oklahoma, when it was hit and capsized during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Kennedy’s remains were never identified, until the Navy began using DNA technology. A match was found in Kennedy’s relatives.

The United Methodist Church was packed with some of Kennedy’s relatives, students, and community members.

“We thank God for the life and service of William Kennedy made this service bring closure and comfort to all who mourn,” said Reverend Todd Hartsock, of the Titonka United Methodist Church. ”I heard that many years ago Ma Kennedy said that William would be coming home for Mother's Day she was right!”

“I think it gives closure…to the fact that he was missing in action from the attack at Pearl Harbor…and now he’s brought home,” said Sharon Miller, a niece of Kennedy, who spoke for the family. “I think a lot of them knew that he was a hero, it just wasn’t talked about all the time because it’s been 75 years since it happened.”

Sharon Miller read a poem, which was originally written by Kennedy’s mother at a memorial service in February of 1942.

Kennedy was buried at the Buffalo Grove Cemetery, just south of Titonka.