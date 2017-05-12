USDA Reorganizing With New Leadership Roles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The USDA is reorganizing under Secretary Sonny Perdue. They announced a new position for undersecretary while the Rural Development service was elevated.

The Rural Development agencies will now report directly to the Secretary of Agriculture. They hope this will help address needs of the rural population. The USDA says 85 percent of America's impoverished counties are rural with rural children more likely to be in poverty.

The Foreign Agriculture Service will be put underneath the undersecretary of trade instead of being headed by the same undersecretary that deals with domestic issues. The position has changed names to the Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agriculture Service.

The new position will be the Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, which focuses on domestic agriculture issues; under them will be the Farm Service Agency, Risk Management Agency, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Perdue says rather than adding an undersecretary to the seven positions, they've moved around their organization, "We decided to move some USDA agencies to places where they are better suited. The result will leave us with the same number of undersecretaries but with an overall organization that's better aligned and more consistent in its approach."